Union minister tells Muslims to come forward and protect cows

New Delhi, Oct 6: Some Muslims faced atrocities in the name of "gau raksha", Union minister Ramdas Athawale said Friday, while urging the members of the minority community to come forward to protect the cow, which is revered by the Hindus.

Releasing a book on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, titled "Musalman Aur Yogi Adityanath", Athawale batted for Hindu-Muslim unity, saying it was needed to make India a strong country.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi maligning his own image by leveling allegations over Rafale deal: Athawale

"Some Muslims faced atrocities after the (Narendra) Modi government came to power. Nuisance happened in the name of gau raksha, but Muslims should also protect the cow as Hindus revere the animal," Athawale said.

The Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment asserted that Modi and Adityanath "are not anti-Muslim", which was reflected in the prime minister's "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas" slogan.

Athawale also recited a self-composed couplet eulogising Adityanath and asserting that the people of the country would defeat those driving a wedge between Hindus and Muslims.

"UP mein chamak raha hai Yogi Adityanath ka tara, Hindu-Musalman ko ladane walon ka baja denge barah, (Adityanath's star is shining in UP, we will defeat those pitting Hindus and Muslims against each other)," recited the minister.

He said Hindus and Muslims should refrain from fighting over the Ayodhya issue and wait for the Supreme Court verdict on it, while claiming that there was originally a Buddhist shrine on the disputed land.

Also Read | Others affected more, not me says union minister of fuel price hike

The author of the book, Irfan sheikh, a journalist, said he had certain anxieties over Adityanath's fiery statements, but had a change of heart after seeing him weeping in Parliament and saying he had not left home and become an ascetic to face "false allegations".

The book highlights Adityanath's life and works, his political evolution and equation with the Muslims of Uttar Pradesh.