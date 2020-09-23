YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Union Minister Suresh Angadi an unbeatable MP from Belagavi for 4 terms

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Sept 23: Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, who died due to COVID-19 at the AIIMS on Wednesday, was a four-time Member of Parliament from Belagavi consecutively since 2004.

    Suresh Angadi
    Suresh Angadi

    The 65-year-old, survived by his wife and two daughters, was associated with the RSS from a young age. Born on June 1, 1955 in a Lingayat family to Somawwa and Channabasappa Angadi in village Koppa in Belagavi, Angadi did his graduation from SSS Samiti College of Commerce in the same district.

    He did his law graduation from Raja Lakhamgouda Law College in Belagavi.

    MoS Railways Suresh Angadi dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in

    A businessman by profession, Angadi got a major break in his political career when he was appointed as the vice- president of Belagavi unit of the BJP and remained in that position till he was nominated as a party candidate for the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency in 2004. He remained unbeatable since then and got elected in 2009, 2014, and 2019 as well.

    He was also an educationist and headed the Belagavi-based Suresh Angadi Education Foundation, which runs various colleges.

      NCB summons Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan summoned in Drugs case|Oneindia News

      He had big plans for Bengaluru and Karnataka. The minister was instrumental in making the suburban railway project in Bengaluru a reality, which was a long pending demand of the people of the city.

      More CORONAVIRUS News

      Read more about:

      coronavirus

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X