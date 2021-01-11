Karnataka: Union minister Shripad Naik injured in road accident; wife, aide dead

India

Ankola, Jan 11: Union Minister Shripad Naik and his wife met with an accident near a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada district on Monday. They were enroute Gokarna from Yellapur when the incident took place. A Police case has been registered. While the union minister is said to be critical, his wife Vijaya has succumbed to her injuries.

The personal assistant of Naik also died in the accident. Shripad Naik is the Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy and Minister of State for Defence.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled the demise of Naik's wife and conveyed his wishes for Naik's speedy recovery.

Reportedly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to ensure proper arrangements for the treatment of Union Minister Shripad Naik, at Goa.

"Shocked to hear Hon Union Minister @shripadynaik has met with an accident near Ankola and his wife who was travelling with him has tragically died. My deepest condolences to their family and friends. Praying for speedy recovery of Shripadji and hope he will be out of danger soon," Congress MLA RV Deshpande tweeted.

"Deeply saddened to hear the news of Vijaya Naik ji's death in an accident. Praying for the quick recovery of Hon'ble Union Minister Shripad Naik ji, hope God gives him & his family the strength to overcome this loss," Kejriwal said in a tweet.