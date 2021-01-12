Union Minister, Shripad Naik’s condition stable

New Delhi, Jan 12: The condition of Union Minister, Shripad Naik, who was injured in a road accident is stable. Naik's wife, Vijaya Naik and his aide were killed in the accident.

"All the health parameters of Union Minister Shri Shripad Bhau Naik are stable and he is undergoing treatment at ICU of Goa Medical College," Sawant tweeted. "He is out of danger and his health condition is stable. Two minor surgeries would be performed on him tonight. As of now, there is no requirement to shift him to Delhi for treatment," Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

The Union Minister of State for AYUSH''s car, skidded and veered off the road and rammed into a roadside tree. The vehicle was badly mangled in the impact and while the Minister and others were injured, Naik''s wife and assistant Deepak died.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant arrived at the GMCH before the ambulance reached the government-run hospital where medical specialists were ready to treat Naik, who is also the junior defence minister.

After holding preliminary discussions with doctors, including Dean of GMCH Dr Shivanand Bandekar, Sawant took the physicians in his car to the ambulance, which was on the way to the hospital, for providing immediate attention to Naik. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to ensure proper medical treatment for the minister, sources said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to Sawant about speedy medical treatment of Naik. In Panaji, Goa BJP President Sadanand Tanavade, General Secretary Satish Dhond and other party office-bearers gathered at the GMCH to enquire about Naik''s condition.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expressed shock over the accident and condoled the demise of Naik''s wife. "Shocked to know that the car which Union Minister Shripad Naik ji was travelling met with an accident in Uttara Kannada and the death of his wife. My heartfelt condolences on the tragic death of Smt Naik and prayers for the speedy recovery of Shri Naik and those injured," Yediyurappa tweeted. Inputs from Panaji said Naik was returning to Goa from Dharmasthala in Karnataka. Police in the southern state said Naik''s car was headed towards Gokarna (a coastal Karnataka town, on the highway towards Goa) from Yallapur (Uttara Kananda district).

