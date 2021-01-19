Union Minister Shripad Naik discharged from Goa Medical College

Panaji, Jan 19: Union Minister Shripad Naik discharged from Goa Medical College. He had met with a road accident on January 11th while going from Yellapur to Gokarna in Karnataka.

Naik, 68, received injuries, while his wife Vijaya and an aide died on January 11 when their car met with an accident near Ankola in Uttar Kannada district while he was returning to his home state Goa from Dharmasthala in neighbouring Karnataka.

The Minister's wife and personal assistant passed away in the accident.