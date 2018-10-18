Union Minister says #MeToo movement started by people with 'perverted minds', sparks controversy

Chennai, Oct 18: Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan made a shocking statement on #Me Too allegations saying the movement started by perverts, to corrupt the purity of land.

"If someone makes an allegation that such a thing happened.....when the incident happened we were playing together while in class 5....Would it be fair? "This (MeToo movement) is the result of the behaviour of some people who have perverted minds," Radhakrishnan, Union Minister of State for Shipping and Finance said.

Noting that the 'MeToo' movement had sullied the image of the country and women, he wondered if it would be right for men to start "making similar accusations like them"."That will be such a big insult....Will it be acceptable?" Radhakrishnan said.

The BJP leader made the comments in response to questions by reporters Wednesday amid the raging #MeToo storm which has hit many celebrated journalist M J Akbar.

Akbar, who edited many mainstream publications before joining politics, resigned as Union Minister of State for External Affairs on Wednesday after a host of his former women journalist colleagues accused him of sexual harassment.