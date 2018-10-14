Union Minister MJ Akbar 'sends resignation' through Email: Sources

New Delhi, Oct 14: Union Minister MJ Akbar reportedly tendered his resignation on Sunday. He had returned to India on Sunday morning amid the storm raised by sexual harassment allegations against him. However, Sources told CNN News18 that MJ Akbar's resignation, which was sent via email, was sent to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The news channel said that the resignation letter has not been accepted yet.

Akbar left straight for his official residence from the Delhi airport, dodging pointed questions from several reporters. The junior foreign minister only said that he would issue a statement later in the day.

The minister of state for external affairs was in Nigeria when his name came up in a #MeToo thread on social media earlier this week.

The opposition Congress has demanded his resignation after he was accused of sexual harassment by many women journalists who had worked with him when he was an editor.

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah said that he was not in a position to comment on Akbar as the claims against the Union minister needed to be "looked into".

Several union ministers have expressed solidarity with victims of sexual harassment, without mentioning Akbar, but minister for women and child development Maneka Gandhi has asked for an investigation against him.