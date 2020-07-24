YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Union Minister launches 'Bhabiji' papad, claims it develops COVID-19 antibody

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 24: Union Minister for State (MoS) Arjun Ram Meghwal has launched 'papad' or poppadom, brand named 'Bhabiji' amid COVID-19 pandemic claiming that it contains ingredients that help develop antibodies against the fatal virus.

      Union Minister advertises papad that 'builds antibodies' | Oneindia News

      At a time when the government is asking citizens to ensure not to fall for any misinformation, Meghwal's claim seems ironic.

      Union Minister launches Bhabiji papad, claims it develops COVID-19 antibody
      Arjun Ram Meghwal

      In the video, Meghwal, who is the minister of state (MoS) for water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation and Parliamentary Affairs and also the sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) from Bikaner, Rajasthan, is seen promoting a packet of 'Bhabiji' brand of papad.

      Scientists develop safe, rapid COVID-19 antibody test

      In a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, the minister can be heard claiming that Bhabhiji papad contains ingredients that help developing antibodies against the coronavirus.

      "Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat, a manufacturer has produced papad with the name 'Bhabhi ji papad' and it will be very helpful in fighting Coronavirus. My best wishes to them and I hope they will succeed."

      The video surfaced on Friday and went viral on social media.

      "My fellow countrymen, under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat campaign, a papad manufacturer has brought out a brand named Bhabhiji that helps in developing antibodies needed to fight Covid-19. This papad will be helpful in our fight against the viral outbreak," the minister can be heard saying in the video clip.

      Lawyer Prashant Bhushan tweeted, "Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has launched a papad brand amid the Covid-19 pandemic claiming it contains some ingredients that will help develop antibodies against the novel coronavirus disease. Ministers, (Baba) Ramdev all trying to profit from Covid-19 by peddling bogus cures."

      Check here the tweets:

      Meanwhile, India saw a record single-day spike of 49,310 cases taking the country's virus tally to 12.88 lakh on Friday, while the recoveries surged to 8.17 lakh. The death toll mounted to 30,601 with 740 new fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours.

      More ARJUN RAM MEGHWAL News

      Read more about:

      arjun ram meghwal coronavirus

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue