Union Minister launches 'Bhabiji' papad, claims it develops COVID-19 antibody

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, July 24: Union Minister for State (MoS) Arjun Ram Meghwal has launched 'papad' or poppadom, brand named 'Bhabiji' amid COVID-19 pandemic claiming that it contains ingredients that help develop antibodies against the fatal virus.

Union Minister advertises papad that 'builds antibodies' | Oneindia News

At a time when the government is asking citizens to ensure not to fall for any misinformation, Meghwal's claim seems ironic.

In the video, Meghwal, who is the minister of state (MoS) for water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation and Parliamentary Affairs and also the sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) from Bikaner, Rajasthan, is seen promoting a packet of 'Bhabiji' brand of papad.

In a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, the minister can be heard claiming that Bhabhiji papad contains ingredients that help developing antibodies against the coronavirus.

"Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat, a manufacturer has produced papad with the name 'Bhabhi ji papad' and it will be very helpful in fighting Coronavirus. My best wishes to them and I hope they will succeed."

The video surfaced on Friday and went viral on social media.

"My fellow countrymen, under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat campaign, a papad manufacturer has brought out a brand named Bhabhiji that helps in developing antibodies needed to fight Covid-19. This papad will be helpful in our fight against the viral outbreak," the minister can be heard saying in the video clip.

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan tweeted, "Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has launched a papad brand amid the Covid-19 pandemic claiming it contains some ingredients that will help develop antibodies against the novel coronavirus disease. Ministers, (Baba) Ramdev all trying to profit from Covid-19 by peddling bogus cures."

Check here the tweets:

When every trick failed, @narendramodi's ministers now claim that Bhabhi Ji papad will give anti bodies to fight corona. Aur kitna chutiya banaoge PM ji? https://t.co/GnIBxtiehG — Sumit Bajoria (@SumitBajoria) July 24, 2020

Exactly 30 years after Manmohan Singh gave India a revolutionary budget, BJP gives India a new revolutionary product - Bhabhi Ji Papad.



I can't be more grateful! https://t.co/BHjbuPrzMA — Abhinav (@themaskbeneath) July 24, 2020

Meanwhile, India saw a record single-day spike of 49,310 cases taking the country's virus tally to 12.88 lakh on Friday, while the recoveries surged to 8.17 lakh. The death toll mounted to 30,601 with 740 new fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours.