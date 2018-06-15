Union minister Kiren Rijiju undergoes minor operation for Sinusitis at AIIMS

Union minister Kiren Rijiju was admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday. He underwent a minor operation for Sinusitis. Rijiju is expected to be discharged this evening or Saturday morning.

This is the second time in the last 15 days, where the union minister has been admitted to AIIMS.

Earlier on May 30, Rijiju had underwent a stone removal procedure at the Department of Urology in AIIMS.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day