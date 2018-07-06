Union Minister Jayant Sinha garlands Ramgarh lynching convicts after release on bail

Ranchi, July 6: Union minister Jayant Sinha reportedly welcomed eight men convicted in the Ramgarh lynching case in Jharkhand with a garland after they were released on bail on Thursday.

The convicts were led by local BJP leader Amardeep Yadav, who is also the OBC Morcha president of the party. Sinha was present with sweets and garlands, felicitating the convicts.

Eight of the 11 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in the Alimuddin Ansari lynching case in Ramgarh were granted bail by Jharkhand High Court last week.

On June 29 last year, a mob led by supporters of Bajrang Dal and the local cow protection committee intercepted Ansari's vehicle, in which he was carrying beef, in Ramgarh town. The vehicle was set afire and Ansari was beaten to death.

The 11 accused had been sentenced to life imprisonment on March 21 by a fast track court. A division bench led by Justice H C Mishra passed the bail order.

