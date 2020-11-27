We have in our neighbourhood an egregious example of state sponsored terrorism: Jaishankar

We will pick up where we left off: Jaishankar on Indo-US ties under Biden administration

India pulled out of RCEP as concerns not addressed; joining it would have resulted negative consequences for economy: EAM

26/11: Will keep the spotlight firmly on menace of cross border terror says EAM

Union minister Jaishankar meets UAE counterpart; Discusses COVID-19, strategic cooperation

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Nov 27: In what comes as a recent development, External affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday met his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and took stock of India and UAE's bilateral ties and growing cooperation.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Was so nice to meet FM @ABZayed again. Took stock of our growing cooperation. Discussed further opportunities to work together in a changing world. Experiences from the COVID era hold lessons for both of us. Thank him for his gracious hospitality."

NSA Doval to represent India in trilateral with Maldives, Sri Lanka

On the second leg of his six-day three-nation tour to Bahrain, Jaishankar said the United Arab Emirates and Seychelles, is currently visiting the UAE. He arrived in Dubai on Wednesday night.

On the second day of his tour, Jaishankar met the members of the Indian community in the UAE and assured them of the government's responsiveness on issues pertaining to post-COVID normalcy. "Welcomed the interaction with members of the Indian community in Abu Dhabi," Jaishankar had said in a tweet.

Sputnik V developers call on AstraZeneca to try combining COVID-19 vaccines

It is reportedly said that more than 3 million Indians live and work in the UAE. The coronavirus has infected over 163,000 people and claimed 563 lives in the UAE.

After UAE, the external affairs minister will visit Seychelles on November 27 and 28 in the last leg of his three-nation tour. The foreign affairs minister will present greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to newly-elected President Wavel Ramkalawan.

Rajkot: Fire in hospital ICU kills 5 Covid-19 patients | Oneindia News

Jaishankar's visit is the first in-person visit to Seychelles since the COVID-19 pandemic and the first high-level interaction after the national elections in the country, news agencies reported.