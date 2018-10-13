Union Minister Harsha Vardhan plays King Janak in Ramleela

New Delhi, Oct 13: Union Minister Dr. Harsha Vardhan played the role of Maharaj Janak, the father of Sita, in 'Ramleela' play organised by Lav Kush Ramlila Committee in New Delhi.

Lav Kush Ramlila Committee is one of the oldest committees in Delhi and has been organizing Ramlila at Red Fort. The Committee is being governed by the office bearers, elected out of dignitaries, prominent citizens, businessmen and other learned personalities. The Committee has achieved the recognition as the favorite organization in Delhi. It has also achieved the best Ramlila committee award in the central zone conferred by the Nav Bharat Times.

Also Read | Navratri 2018: Railways to offer 'vrat ka khana' in its e-catering menu

Besides Prime Minister of India, Cabinet Ministers, Religious and Social leaders, Celebrities, Dignitaries and general people from all communities witness the functions with exhilaration. Religious personalities like Baba Ramdev, Shri Sudhanshu Maharaj, Shri Ashutoshji Maharaj of Divyojyoti Jagriti Mission and their disciples also address the audience and impressing everybody with their divine thoughts.

Dr. Harsha Vardhan as King Janaka Dr. Harsha Vardhan shared his experience on Twitter. He said, "I had the privilege of playing the role of Raja Janak in Ramleela organised by Lav Kush Ramlila Committee. I have seen Ramleela plays in Chandani Chowk and Red Fort in my childhood. I was excited to act in the play I grew up watching." Feel blessed by Lord Ram I was surprised at myself while playing the role of Maharaja Janak. I believe I am blessed by Maryaada Purushottam Lord Rama and Sita Mata to act in the play. Inspired by Shri Ram's life He further said that Lord ram has inspired us to live in accordance with dharma. His life inspires us to make sacrifices and lead life by the rules. By playing the role of King Janaka in Ramleela I got a chance to get to know more about India's glorious culture and traditions. Also Read | Now, Domino's outlets in Gujarat goes all-vegetarian Harsha Vardhan honoured Shri Ram is within us, he is the life and soul of our nation. I have always felt this but what I feel is I am close to Lord Ram now, I consider it a big achievement.