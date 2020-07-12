Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visits COVID-19 hospital in Hyderabad; assures all support from Centre

  • search
    Hyderabad, July 12: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday visited the designated COVID-19 Gandhi Hospital here and took stock of the ground situation, assuring doctors and others of the Centre's support in the fight against the pandemic.

    The Union Minister of State for Home interacted with doctors, paramedical staff and patients in the state-run hospital and enquired about the facilities being provided and measures being taken to handle the pandemic besides inspecting the hygiene conditions, an official release said.

    Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms of coronavirus: Nanavati Hospital

    He appreciated the efforts of doctors and other healthcare personnel of the hospital, which also functions as a COVID care centre, and "expressed gratitude for their godly service boosting their morale," it said.

    Reddy, who represents Secunderabad here in Lok Sabha, assured the patients and the doctors of all possible support from the Central government, it added.

    He had visited different hospitals in the city on Saturday and spoke to the doctors and staff about testing, facilities and measures to handle the pandemic. As on Saturday, Telangana's COVID-19 tally stood at 33,402 with 348 deaths.

