Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tests positive for COVID19, admitted at hospital

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 04: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tested positive for COVID-19, and has been admitted at Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram. Pradhan has been admitted to the same hospital where Union Home Minister Amit Shah is being treated for Coronavirus.

According to reports, Pradhan had been in isolation after officials from his staff tested positive for the virus.

Pradhan is is the second Union Minister to have tested positive for the virus. Others include Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and former Karnataka CM Siddharamaiah.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has also been diagnosed with the infection and is being treated at the privately-owned Kauvery Hospital.