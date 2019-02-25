Union Minister calls Robert Vadra a 'joker' in 'Priyanka-Rahul's political circus'

New Delhi, Feb 23: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi lampooned Robert Vadra and called him a 'joker' in 'P-R (Priyanka Gandhi-Rahul Gandhi)'s political circus', amid speculations that the Congress president's brother-in-law may join politics.

A day after Robert Vadra dropped a hint about joining politics in a Facebook post, posters were put up in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, urging him to contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections from there. Vadra's wrote in his Facebook post that he wants a larger role in serving the people once the accusations of money laundering against him end.

Reacting to this, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told ANI, "Yeh jo P-R (Priyanka-Rahul) siyasi circus hai,us P-R siyasi circus mein joker ki entry baaki thi aur joker ki entry ab dikhayi pad rahi hai. (A joker was missing from Priyanka-Rahul's political circus, now a joker seems to entering it."

Speaking on surfacing of Vadra's posters in Moradabad, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said everyone has the freedom to express themselves.

"It is up to the workers. Every person expresses himself. Everyone has the freedom to express themselves," he told ANI.

On Sunday (February 24), Vadra, Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, hinted at joining politics in a Facebook post. Vadra wrote that he wants a larger role in serving the people once the accusations of money laundering against him end.

Priyanka Gandhi's husband wrote that he was humbled by the "genuine love, affection and respect" he got from the people.

"The years n months that I spent campaigning n working in different parts of the country, but mainly in UP, gave me a feeling to do more for the people n make smaller changes possible by me, in their areas n when they got to know me, the genuine love, affection n respect I earned was humbling (sic)," the Facebook post said.

All these years of experience and learning cannot be just wasted and should be put to better use, Vadra further wrote.