Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey granted bail

New Delhi, Apr 02: Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Tuesday was granted bail by a local court in connection with matter where he had misbehaved with Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) K K Upadhyay in Bihar's Buxar after the official had stopped his convoy for violating model code of conduct.

Incident took place on 30 March.

On March 30, SDM K K Upadhya said that there were about 30-40 vehicles in the convoy and also warned the minister that the action will be taken as per the provisions of law.

The FIR has been filed under multiple sections of the IPC for 'assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty among other charges', news agency ANI reported today (April 1).

In a video available on social media, Ashwini Kumar Choubey was seen misbehaving and abusing the official after the latter had objected the passing of the convoy.

In a heated discussion that followed, the Union Minister had said, "Khabardar, tamasha mat kijiye" (mind you, don't make a scene).

The SDM then replied, "jo election commission ka aadesh aaya hai wo manna padega" (I'll have to follow election commission's order).