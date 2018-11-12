Union minister Ananth Kumar passes away at 59

New Delhi, Nov 12: Union Minister Ananth Kumar passed away on Monday at 2 am, following complications due to cancer. He had been in the intensive care unit and was on ventilator support for the past few days.

The 59-year-old BJP leader had arrived in Bengaluru on October 20 after undergoing extensive treatment in London and New York.

Kumar who has represented the Bengaluru South parliamentary constituency six times since 1996, was admitted later to the Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Basavanagudi.

Ananth Kumar' s wife Tejaswini had earlier said that he was under artificial breather. She had also said that the minister was being given the best treatment for cancer but severe infection was causing concen. He was responding well to the treatment, she had said.

Union Home minister Rajnath Singh and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had recently visited Ananth Kumar in the hospital.

Kumar was born on 22 July 1959 in Bangalore, Karnataka to H N Narayan Sastry and Girija Shastry. He graduated in faculty of Arts (B.A) from K S Arts College, Hubli affiliated to the Karnataka University and later, completed his bachelors in law (L.L.B) from J.S.S. Law College affiliated to the Karnataka University.

He was married to Dr. Tejaswini and the couple have 2 daughters - Aishwarya and Vijeta.

Since 1996 he has represented Bengaluru South constituency in the Lok Sabha. Kumar held charge of two key ministries - Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers since May 2014 and as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs since July 2016 in the Narendra Modi government.

Speculations are that in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, his wife Tejaswini may contest from the constituency.

The funeral is expected to be held today.