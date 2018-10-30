Union Minister Alphons questions motive of Christian, Muslim women trying to entering Sabarimala

New Delhi, Oct 30: Amid war of words between the BJP and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over Amit Shah's remarks on the Sabarimal Temple row, Union Minister KJ Alphons has questioned the motive of a Muslim and a Christian woman wanting to enter the shrine. Alphons said said both women did it for "10 seconds of television time."

Activist Rehana Fatima along with journalist Kavitha Jakkal had on October 19 within 500 metres of the Sabarimala temple but had to return after shrine's chief priest threatened to shut it down. There is a prohibition on entry of women aged betwee 10-50 into the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala. This practice is being followed for hundreds of years.

The Supreme Court on Septembet 28 struck down this practice and ruled that women of all ages be allowed enter the temple. After this there was a massive protest in Kerala over this and many women expressed their willingness to enter the shrine to which the devotees have vehemantly opposed.

"The statement by the Kerala Chief Minister for BJP president Amit Shah is not acceptable. Who are the people trying to disrupt Sabarimala Temple? A Muslim lady, who doesn't even go to

mosque, tries to climb Sabarimala to prove a point. What she wants to prove? There was another Christian girl, who doesn't even go to church. She was going to Sabarimala just to be there before cameras," Alphons told ANI.

"They want to have 10 seconds of television time. All this is not acceptable. People of Kerala have a certain sentiment for Ayyappa. Therefore, all of us need to respect that," he added.

BJP president Amit Shah on October 27 launched a blistering attack on the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in the state over the Sabarimala Temple row.

"We are standing like a rock with the devotees of Lord Ayyappa," Shah had said in Kannur. The Kerala government should stop the brutality in the name of the Supreme Court judgement, he said.

After Shah's remark, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the BJP president of trying to destabilise the left government on Sabarimala issue. Vijayan alleged that Shah and the sangh parivar were making "conscious efforts to create unrest in Kerala" when his government was following its constitutional responsibility to implement the Supreme Court verdict.