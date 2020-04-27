Coronavirus crisis: HM Amit Shah asks Chief Ministers to strictly follow lockdown guidelines

New Delhi, Apr 27: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asked all the state Chief Ministers to enforce lockdown strictly in their respective states as reports of violations are coming to fore. This claim, by the Home Minister, came during an interaction the Chief Ministers through a video conference meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Ministers.

Meanwhile, reports claim that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said categorically, "There is no necessity for migration of workers to shift from place of their occupation to the place of their residence and rush back to their villages."

It is reportedly said that the workers' daily needs are being taken care of wherever they are working and the daily needs of their family members were being taken care of at their respective villages.

The MHA also added that migration of workers, on their own, defeats the very purpose of the preventive measures adopted by the central government and would take the risk of carrying coronavirus infection in rural areas, which has so far largely remained safe from this disease.

"The country is dealing with an unprecedented situation and any lapse at any end by anyone may result in loss of precious human lives. This is a question of general public importance and any movement of migrant workers being permitted would definitely cause a serious health hazard which can even lead to a life threatening situation for many," the report stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there is a need to strengthen economic activities and should not compromise on one thing and that is social distancing.

In an interaction with the Chief Ministers, PM Modi said, "The 'Do Gaj Doori' must be made into a mantra. We have to keep spreading this message. In the same way, we have ensured that all sport face masks or face covers and this should become a major way of our lives."