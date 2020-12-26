Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 3-day visit to Assam, Manipur

New Delhi, Dec 26: Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday arrived in Guwahati where he would formally launch the ruling saffron party's campaign for next year's Assam assembly polls on Saturday. At the airport, the home minister was received by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP's National Vice-President Baijayant Jay Panda, who is also the Assam in-charge for the saffron party and state party President Ranjit Kumar Dass.

According to Sarma, after attending the series of government and party programmes in Assam, Shah will on Sunday visit Manipur and before leaving Imphal he would lay the foundation stone for the Churachandpur Medical College and meet the civil society leaders.

Until Modi is PM, no corporate can snatch away farmers’ land: Shah

He said that Shah, during his three-day visit to Assam and Manipur, would also meet allies of BJP in Assam including Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Gana Shakti and Rabha Jatiya Aikya Manch.

The Chief Secretary and Director General of Police and senior officials would attend the meeting. Some Congress leaders are expected to join BJP during the Shah's visit.

About the media report of Congress leader and former Minister Ajanta Neog's joining the BJP, Sarma said, "Till now she has not contacted the BJP. There is no joining programme in Amit Shah's minute to minute itinerary."

Recently she met Assam Chief Minister regarding setting up an institution in her constituency. This has fuelled the speculation that she is joining the BJP. Now that Congress has expelled her, she may consider joining the BJP.

On Saturday, Shah would distribute financial grants to 8,000 Namghars (traditional Vaishnavite monasteries of Assam) under the Assam Darshan Programme, laying of the Foundation Stone for the development of 'Batadrava Than' as Cultural and tourist destinations.