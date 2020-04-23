Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauds PM Modi for handling coronavirus crisis in India
New Delhi, Apr 23: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for handling the Covid-19 crisis in India. Shah stated that the "truth is self evident" as the entire world is praising PM Modi and his approach towards fighting the COVID-19 in the country.
Taking to Twitter, Shah said that every Indian is feeling safe under PM Modi's leadership and has trust in him.
Truth is self evident!— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 23, 2020
Entire world is praising PM @narendramodi, the way he is handling COVID-19 global pandemic, taking care of Indians and helping the world community in such challenging times. Every Indian is feeling safe and trusts his leadership. pic.twitter.com/caq5y8Hjio
On Wednesday, Microsoft and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Bill Gates commends PM Modi's leadership in dealing with COVID-19
The billionaire said he is glad that the Indian prime minister's government tapped its exceptional digital capabilities as a formulated response to Covid-19.
"I'm glad your government is fully utilising its exceptional digital capabilities in its COVID-19 response and has launched the Aarogya Setu digital app for coronavirus tracking, contact tracing, and to connect people to health services," he had said.