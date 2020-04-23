  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauds PM Modi for handling coronavirus crisis in India

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 23: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for handling the Covid-19 crisis in India. Shah stated that the "truth is self evident" as the entire world is praising PM Modi and his approach towards fighting the COVID-19 in the country.

    Amit Shah

    Taking to Twitter, Shah said that every Indian is feeling safe under PM Modi's leadership and has trust in him.

    "Truth is self evident! Entire world is praising PM @narendramodi, the way he is handling COVID-19 global pandemic, taking care of Indians and helping the world community in such challenging times. Every Indian is feeling safe and trusts his leadership," Shah said, in a tweet.

    On Wednesday, Microsoft and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

    Bill Gates commends PM Modi's leadership in dealing with COVID-19

    The billionaire said he is glad that the Indian prime minister's government tapped its exceptional digital capabilities as a formulated response to Covid-19.

    "I'm glad your government is fully utilising its exceptional digital capabilities in its COVID-19 response and has launched the Aarogya Setu digital app for coronavirus tracking, contact tracing, and to connect people to health services," he had said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus narendra modi amit shah

    Story first published: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 12:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 23, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X