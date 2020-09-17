YouTube
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS Delhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 17: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been discharged from AIIMS Delhi, four days after he was re-admitted for a check-up after recovering from COVID-19.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS Delhi

    He was discharged from the hospital after post-COVID care on August 30 and was admitted again for a complete medical checkup on September 13.

    On August 2, Shah, 55, had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had undergone treatment for the coronavirus infection at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease.

    He was discharged after testing negative on August 14 only to re-admitted in AIIMS days after to treat his post-COVID syndromes on August 18. He had complained of breathing issues then.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 17, 2020, 19:15 [IST]
