Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata, visits Swami Vivekananda's house

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, Dec 19: BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata after 1 am on Saturday on a two-day visit to take stock of his party's affairs in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections slated to be held in the next few months.

On Saturday, Shah visited Swami Vivekananda's ancestral house in north Kolkata while kicking off his two-day visit to West Bengal.

"Today I am very happy and fortunate that I am visiting a place which inspires not just Indians but the entire world. This is the birthplace of Swami Vivekananda. Swamiji, during his life, had spread India's knowledge and culture to the entire world. He acquainted the entire world with universal brotherhood through his speech at the parliament of religions in USA. He was the person who tied modernism with spiritualism. He urged India to worship Bharat mata," Shah said.

Earlier, in a tweet upon his arrival in Kolkata, he wrote, "I bow to this revered land of greats like Gurudev Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee."

Speculations are rife that Suvendu Adhikari, who gave up his cabinet portfolios and the Trinamool Congress, may join the BJP during Shah's visit along with a slew of disgruntled TMC leaders, including some MLAs.

Nadda was on a day-long visit to north Bengal in October and came on a two-day tour last week, while Shah was in the state for two days in November.