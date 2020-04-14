Union Cabinet to meet at 5.30 pm tomorrow

New Delhi, Apr 14: The Union Cabinet would meet tomorrow at 5.30 pm. The meeting is being held after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown until May 3.

The PM said that the government would issue detailed guidelines on how to go about the lockdown tomorrow. The Ministry of Home Affairs is likely to issue the guidelines to all the states.

The PM said that the lockdown norms would be enforced strictly for the next one week and could be relaxed for those areas which do not have a single case from April 20.

Lockdown extended until May 3, detailed guidelines tomorrow says PM Modi

PM Modi said that the government will track the enforcement of the lockdown meticulously and the spread of the disease right down to the police station level. He said that the next one week would be a trial by fire.

The PM said that those localities that pass the test and do not allow the disease to spread can have permission for some essential activities. He, however, said that this permission was conditional. If the lockdown rules are violated and the coronavirus spreads, then all permissions will be cancelled, he also said. So do not be negligent and ensure that others too follow the rules, he said.