    New Delhi, Nov 04: The Union Cabinet has given its approval for signing an MoU between the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) and the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency for cooperation in medical products regulation, according to an official statement said.

    Union Cabinet meeting highlights: Key decisions announced by Modi government

    Here are the Highlights:

    • Cabinet approved ₹1810 crore Investment for 210 MW Luhri Stage-I Hydro Power Project located on river Satluj in Himachal Pradesh. The project will generate 758.20 million units of electricity annually.
    • The project is being implemented by Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) on Build-Own-Operate-Maintain (BOOM) basis with active support from Government of India and State Government. It shall be commissioned within a span of 62 months.
    • Cabinet approveds the Memorandum of Understanding between India and Israel on cooperation in the field of Health and Medicine.
    • Cabinet approved Memorandum of Understanding between India and United Kingdom on cooperation in the field of medical products regulation.
    • Cabinet approves signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between India and United Kingdom on cooperation in the field of Telecommunication/ICTs.
    • Cabinet approved signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between India and Spain to develop scientific and technical collaborations in astronomy.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 18:30 [IST]
