  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Union Cabinet gives nod to extend President's rule in J&K by 6 more months

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 12: President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir will be extended for six more months beginning July 3 and the Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod in this effect, Union minister Prakash Javedkar said.

    A file photo of a Cabinet Meeting
    A file photo of a Cabinet Meeting

    A meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its approval for the extension of the central rule which has been continuing in Jammu and Kashmir since June 20, 2018.

    "Yes, it has been decided," Javadekar told reporters when asked whether the Cabinet gave its nod to extend President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir.

    [Centre to introduce Triple Talaq Bill in Budget Session]

    After the Union Cabinet's nod, President Ram Nath Kovind will sign the proclamation for imposition of President's rule in the state and it will come into effect on July 3, a home ministry official said.

    PTI

    More UNION CABINET News

    Read more about:

    union cabinet jammu and kashmir

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue