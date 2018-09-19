Triple Talaq a punishable offence now as govt takes ordinance route

New Delhi, Sep 19: In a major victory for the Muslim women, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance making triple talaq a punishable offence. It will now be sent to the President for his assent. Once it gets the President's approval, the ordinance will come into effect.

The triple talaq bill aims to 'set aside' the centuries-old practice of instant divorce or talaq-e-biddat by men. It provides for three years imprisonment and a fine for divorcing a woman by uttering "talaq" three times in quick succession.

On August 9, the Union Cabinet had approved three amendments to the 'Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill' which has been cleared by Lok Sabha and pending approval of Rajya Sabha.

The triple talaq bill pushed by the Government had met with a stiff resistance in the Rajya Sabha where it was opposed by several Opposition lawmakers.

In view of the growing Opposition to the proposed legislation, the Centre had even sought the opinion of all state governments on the subject, and, most of them had supported it.

The Supreme Court had in a verdict in August last year declared instant triple talaq illegal and unconstitutional.