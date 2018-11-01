  • search

Union Cabinet approves resolution to open ISA membership to all UN countries

By Pti
    New Delhi, Nov 1: The Union Cabinet on Thursday gave ex-post facto approval for India moving a resolution for opening up of International Solar Alliance (ISA) membership to all UN countries, an official statement said.

    File photo of a Union Cabinet meeting
    ISA is an alliance of more than 121 countries initiated by India, most of them being sunshine countries, to work for efficient exploitation of solar energy so as to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. India and France co-hosted the first International Solar Alliance summit here in March this year.

    "The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given ex-post facto approval for moving a resolution in the first assembly of the ISA for amending the Framework Agreement of the ISA for opening up the ISA membership to all countries that are members of the United Nations," the statement said.

    [Cabinet gives nod to boost skill ecosystem]

    Opening the membership of the ISA will put solar energy in global agenda with the universal appeal for developing and deploying solar energy.

    "It will make ISA inclusive, whereby all member countries that are members of the United Nations could become members. Expanding membership will lead to ISA initiative benefitting the world at large," it added.

