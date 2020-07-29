Union Cabinet approves new education policy: What is NEP 2020

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 28: The Union Cabinet has approved the new education policy. The New Education Policy (NEP 2020) aims at revamping all aspects of the Indian education structure.

The new policy aims to universalise the pre-primary education by 2025 and provide foundational literacy and numeracy for all.

The NEP has also set an objective to achieve access and participation in free and compulsory education in the age group of 3 to 18 years by 2030.

One class, one channel: Govt unveils reforms in education

Further, the policy proposes a new Curricular and Pedagogical Structure, with 5+3+3+4 design covering the children in the age group 3-18 years.

The National Education Policy was adopted in 1986 and was modified in 1992. In May 2019, the Modi government presented the draft NEP. The draft NEP is based on access, affordability, equity, quality and accountability.

The changes:

To change the pedagogical structure from the existing 10+2 scheme to a 5+3+3+4 scheme.

To remove board exams for class 10.

To divide into 8 semesters classes 9 to 12.

To emphasise language and mathematics from classes 1 to 3

Medium of instruction to be mother tongue or local language till class 5 and preferably till class 8 and beyond.

Top 100 universities to start completely online education programmes.

Proposal for National Police University and National Forensic University.