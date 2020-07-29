YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Union Cabinet approves new education policy: What is NEP 2020

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 28: The Union Cabinet has approved the new education policy. The New Education Policy (NEP 2020) aims at revamping all aspects of the Indian education structure.

    The new policy aims to universalise the pre-primary education by 2025 and provide foundational literacy and numeracy for all.

    Union Cabinet approves new education policy: What is NEP 2020
    Representational Image

    The NEP has also set an objective to achieve access and participation in free and compulsory education in the age group of 3 to 18 years by 2030.

    One class, one channel: Govt unveils reforms in education

    Further, the policy proposes a new Curricular and Pedagogical Structure, with 5+3+3+4 design covering the children in the age group 3-18 years.

    The National Education Policy was adopted in 1986 and was modified in 1992. In May 2019, the Modi government presented the draft NEP. The draft NEP is based on access, affordability, equity, quality and accountability.

    The changes:

    To change the pedagogical structure from the existing 10+2 scheme to a 5+3+3+4 scheme.

    To remove board exams for class 10.

    To divide into 8 semesters classes 9 to 12.

    To emphasise language and mathematics from classes 1 to 3

    Medium of instruction to be mother tongue or local language till class 5 and preferably till class 8 and beyond.

    Top 100 universities to start completely online education programmes.

    Proposal for National Police University and National Forensic University.

    More UNION CABINET News

    Read more about:

    union cabinet education sector

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue