Union Cabinet approves National Education Policy 2020

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 29: The Union Cabinet has approved the National Education Policy 2020. I am confident that this will be welcomed by the entire nation as well as the world educators, Union Minister, Prakash Javdekar said.

This is. historic day as the country has got a new education policy after 34 years, secretary of the HRD ministry, Amit Khare said at a media briefing.

A wide consultation process was adopted in the formulation of NEP 2020. All 2.5 lakh gram panchayats were approached and opinions of governments, departments, academic and common people taken, Khare said.

New education policy: What is NEP 2020

From 1968 - 1986, the same policy was continued and a new policy was adopted in 1986.

Two committees were formed and their reports had been considered while framing the new policy.

E-courses will be developed in regional languages and virtual labs will be developed and a National Educational Technology Forum(NETF) is being created, Khare also informed.

Other features include graded academic, administrative and financial autonomy of institutions and single regulator for all higher education working under a self-disclosure based transparent system for approvals in place of numerous 'inspections'.

A multidisciplinary system of higher education is being introduced, with major and minor system. Now, a student can take a major in botany and minor in fashion design, for example. This will enable those who drop out due to economic or other reasons to return without losing time. It will enable people to be more well-rounded.

The current system of sending inspection teams on regular basis will be stopped. The new system for regulation of higher education system will be based on self-disclosure framework.

National Education Policy provides graded autonomy to around 45,000 affiliated colleges in the nation, based on their accreditation status (A+, A or B), affiliation system to be phased out in 15 years.

Mother tongue to be medium of instruction till 5th grade; report cards will be a comprehensive report on skills and capabilities instead of just marks and statements .

