  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Union Cabinet approves ISRO's Gaganyaan program; Rs 10,000 crores to be allocated

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 28: The Union Cabinet on Friday approved India's first indigenous human spaceflight programme- Gaganyaan. The cabinet has approved funds of Rs 10,000 crore for the ambitious project which woud carry three member crew for minimum seven days in space.

    Prime Minister Modi on August 15 this year announced that an Indian astronaut would go into space by 2022. He had said from the ramparts of Red Fort that when India celebrates 75th year of Independence in 2022, "and if possible even before, an Indian son or daughter" will undertake a manned space mission on board 'Gaganyaan' "carrying the national flag".

    Union Cabinet approves ISROs Gaganyaan program; Rs 10,000 crores to be allocated

    If ISRO executes Gaganyan perfectly, then there would be a paradigm shift in the way world looks at India's capabilities in terms of space exploration. ISRO has undertaken a number of space programmes with great success rate, but sending a human being to space is a different ball game altogether. It is far more complicated than even Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan.

    Also Read | Two technologies key to ISRO's ambitious Gaganyan mission

    There are a number of new technologies that ISRO has to develop to successfully carry out Gaganyan and several of these technologies are being tested.

    Here are the other decisions taken at the Union Cabinet meeting today:

    • Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) approves hike in Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Copra by more than Rs.2000 per quintal for 2019 season. The MSP of Milling Copra to be Rs 9521 per quintal and that of Ball Copra to be Rs 9920 per quintal.
    • Cabinet acts to make punishment more stringent for committing sexual crimes against children; approves amendments to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

    Read more about:

    union cabinet gaganyaan isro

    Story first published: Friday, December 28, 2018, 16:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 28, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue