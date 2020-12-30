YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 30: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the export of the Akash Missile System. A committee for faster approvals has been created, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

    Singh also said that under Atma Nirbhar Bharat, India is growing in its capabilities of manufacturing wide variety of defence platforms and missiles.

    Union Cabinet approves export of Akash Missile System

    Akash is country's important missile with over 96 percent indigenisation. Akash is a Surface to Air Missile with a range of 25 Kms. The export version of Akash will be different from system currently deployed with Indian Armed Forces, Singh also said.

    Indian Navy successfully test-fires naval version of BrahMos missile

    So far, Indian defence exports included parts/components etc. The export of big platforms was minimal.

    This decision by the Cabinet would help the country to improve its defence products and make them globally competitive, the Defence Minister also said.

    The Government of India intends to focus on exporting high value defence platforms, to achieve target of 5 Billion USD of defence export and improve strategic relations with friendly foreign countries.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 30, 2020, 14:06 [IST]
