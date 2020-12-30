Union Cabinet approves export of Akash Missile System

In last week's Iranian missile attack on Iraq bases, 11 US troops wounded

New Delhi, Dec 30: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the export of the Akash Missile System. A committee for faster approvals has been created, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Singh also said that under Atma Nirbhar Bharat, India is growing in its capabilities of manufacturing wide variety of defence platforms and missiles.

Akash is country's important missile with over 96 percent indigenisation. Akash is a Surface to Air Missile with a range of 25 Kms. The export version of Akash will be different from system currently deployed with Indian Armed Forces, Singh also said.

So far, Indian defence exports included parts/components etc. The export of big platforms was minimal.

This decision by the Cabinet would help the country to improve its defence products and make them globally competitive, the Defence Minister also said.

The Government of India intends to focus on exporting high value defence platforms, to achieve target of 5 Billion USD of defence export and improve strategic relations with friendly foreign countries.