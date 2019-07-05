Union Budget: What is Gandhipedia

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 05: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced today in her budget speech that the government is developing Gandhipedia. She said that this would be rolled out on October 2, 2019.

She further said that this is being done to sensitise the youth about the values of Mahatma Gandhi.

She also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken the values of Gandhi greatly forward through the Swachh Bharat campaign.

It may be recalled that in September 2018, the government had launched a new web portal to provide people free access to an online repository of Gandhian literature, audios, videos of the Father of the Nation.

The website offers people access to as many as 100 volumes of the collected works of Gandhi. People can also download books free of cost.

It may be recalled that the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind had last year launched the logo for the commemoration of the 150th birthday of Mahatma Gandhi.

Further the web portal Gandhi.gov.in was also launched with the unique feature of Gandhipedia. The website will identify visitors from different geography and also serve them with personalised information.

The 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi is a two year celebration from October 2, 2018 to October 2, 2020.