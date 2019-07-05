  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Union Budget: What is Gandhipedia

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 05: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced today in her budget speech that the government is developing Gandhipedia. She said that this would be rolled out on October 2 2019.

    She further said that this is being done to sensitise the youth about the values of Mahatma Gandhi.

    Union Budget: What is Gandhipedia

    She also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken the values of Gandhi greatly forward through the Swachh Bharat campaign.

    Also Read | Budget 2019: Indian Railways to get PPP push for faster development

    It may be recalled that in September 2018, the government had launched a new web portal to provide people free access to an online repository of Gandhian literature, audios, videos of the Father of the Nation.

    The website offers people access to as many as 100 volumes of the collected works of Gandhi. People can also download books free of cost.

    It may be recalled that the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind had last year launched the logo for the commemoration of the 150th birthday of Mahatma Gandhi.

    Further the web portal Gandhi.gov.in was also launched with the unique feature of Gandhipedia. The website will identify visitors from different geography and also serve them with personalised information.

    The 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi is a two year celebration from October 2 2018 to October 2 2020.

    More BUDGET 2019 News

    Read more about:

    budget 2019 nirmala sitharaman finance minister

    Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 12:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue