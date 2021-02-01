For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Union Budget: Full list of what is costlier, what is cheaper
India
New Delhi, Feb 01: Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman today presented the Union Budget 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha.
The budget is special as it was presented in challenging circumstances amidst the pandemic. This was also the first paperless budget in the history of independent India.
Now here is the full list of what is cheaper and what is costlier after the Union Budget 2021:
What is cheaper:
- Iron
- Steel
- Nylon clothes
- Copper items
- Insurance
- Shoes
What is costlier:
- Gems
- Chargers
- Mobile phones
- Electronic items