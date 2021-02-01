Time limit for reopening of I-T assessment halved to 3 years, serious fraud cases retained at 10 yrs

Union Budget: Full list of what is costlier, what is cheaper

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 01: Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman today presented the Union Budget 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha.

The budget is special as it was presented in challenging circumstances amidst the pandemic. This was also the first paperless budget in the history of independent India.

Now here is the full list of what is cheaper and what is costlier after the Union Budget 2021:

What is cheaper:

Iron

Steel

Nylon clothes

Copper items

Insurance

Shoes

What is costlier:

Gems

Chargers

Mobile phones

Electronic items