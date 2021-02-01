YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Budget 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Union Budget: Full list of what is costlier, what is cheaper

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 01: Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman today presented the Union Budget 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha.

    The budget is special as it was presented in challenging circumstances amidst the pandemic. This was also the first paperless budget in the history of independent India.

    Union Budget: Full list of what is costlier, what is cheaper
    Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman

    Now here is the full list of what is cheaper and what is costlier after the Union Budget 2021:

    What is cheaper:

    • Iron
    • Steel
    • Nylon clothes
    • Copper items
    • Insurance
    • Shoes

    What is costlier:

    • Gems
    • Chargers
    • Mobile phones
    • Electronic items

    More BUDGET 2021 News

    Read more about:

    Budget 2021 nirmala sitharaman

    For Daily Alerts
    Union Budget 2021
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X