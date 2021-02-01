Union Budget 2021: Read full text of Nirmala Sitharaman's speech here

Budget a let down like never before; Sitharaman deceived poor, migrants: Chidambaram

New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance minister on Monday presented the budget for the financial year 2021-21, which she said was one "like never before" and added that the preparation of the document was undertaken in unprecedented circumstances. The minister said budget relied on six pillars of Health, infrastructure, inclusive development, innovation, governance and human capital.

Sitharaman proposed more than doubling of healthcare spending while imposing a new agri cess on certain imported goods and raising customs duty on items ranging from cotton to electronics in a bid to pull the economy out of the trough.

Here's Nirmala Sitharaman's full Budget 2021-22 speech: