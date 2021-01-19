Union Budget 2021: Key dates, Covid-19 protocol and more

Will try to bring good budget concerning farmers for Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 19: The Budget session of Parliament will begin on January 29 with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of both the House amid the pandemic. All COVID-related protocols including the shift system will be followed.

Lke the previous session, both the Houses are likely to sit in shifts with Rajya Sabha meeting in the forenoon and Lok Sabha in the evening as part of health measures adopted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rajya Sabha will sit from 9am to 2pm and Lok Sabha will sit be from 4 pm to 9 pm.

The Question Hour would take place for already fixed time of one hour during the Budget session. In the previous session, the Question Hour was not taken up due to paucity of time as both Houses met for four hours each.

Arrangements made for RTPCR COVID-19 tests of MPs near their residence as well.

Vaccination drive policy finalised by Centre, states will apply to parliamentarians as well.

The session will conclude on April 8. Both Houses will adjourn on February 15 and meet again on March 8.

The Budget will be presented by the government on February 1. The Economic Survey would be tabled in the Lok Sabha on January 29 after the President's address.