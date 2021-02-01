For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Union Budget 2021: Full list of schemes announced by Finance Minister
India
New Delhi, Feb 01: Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman today announced a host of schemes. During her budget speech, Sitharaman introduced the much awaited never seen before budget.
Here are the list of schemes announced by the Finance Minister:
- Aatmanirbhar package amounting to Rs 27.1 lakh crore to deal with pandemic impact.
- Centrally sponsored PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana with an outlay of around Rs 64,180 crores spread over 6 years.
- Increase in the capital expenditure in the health sector with 137 per cent.
- Ujwala scheme to be extended to cover 1 crore more beneficiaries.
- City gas distribution network to be extended to 100 more cities.
- Gas Pipeline project announced for Jammu and Kashmir.
- Jal Jeevan Mission-Urban announced with outlay of Rs 2.87 crore.
- Fintech Hub proposed to instil confidence in participants among the corporate bond market.
- Textile parts scheme with aim to create 7 textile parts over next three years.
- FDI in insurance sector increased from 49 per cent to 74 per cent.