    New Delhi, Feb 01: Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman today announced a host of schemes. During her budget speech, Sitharaman introduced the much awaited never seen before budget.

    Union Budget 2021: Full list of schemes announced by Finance Minister
    Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman

    Here are the list of schemes announced by the Finance Minister:

    • Aatmanirbhar package amounting to Rs 27.1 lakh crore to deal with pandemic impact.
    • Centrally sponsored PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana with an outlay of around Rs 64,180 crores spread over 6 years.
    • Increase in the capital expenditure in the health sector with 137 per cent.
    • Ujwala scheme to be extended to cover 1 crore more beneficiaries.
    • City gas distribution network to be extended to 100 more cities.
    • Gas Pipeline project announced for Jammu and Kashmir.
    • Jal Jeevan Mission-Urban announced with outlay of Rs 2.87 crore.
    • Fintech Hub proposed to instil confidence in participants among the corporate bond market.
    • Textile parts scheme with aim to create 7 textile parts over next three years.
    • FDI in insurance sector increased from 49 per cent to 74 per cent.

    Story first published: Monday, February 1, 2021, 13:02 [IST]
    X