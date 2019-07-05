Union Budget 2019: Key takeaways

New Delhi, July 05: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her maiden budget in Parliament today.

She said in her speech that India will become a 3 trillion dollar economy in the current year itself. Meanwhile let us take a look at the key takeaways from the Budget 2019:

Finance minister proposed to enhance surcharge on individual income of Rs 2-5 crore and over Rs 5 crore by 3% and 7% respectively. She said that those in the highest income bracket need to contribute more to national development.

Custom duty on gold and other precious metals from 10% to 12.5% has been proposed.

To provide further impetus to affordable housing, additional deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on interest paid on loans borrowed up to March 31, 2020 for purchase of house up to Rs 45 lakhs.

Special additional duty and road and infrastructure cess on diesel and petrol to be increased by Re 1/litre.

"From 1.85 trillion dollars in 2014, the economy has reached 2.7 trillion US dollars; We can very well reach 5 trillion dollars in the next few years. The Indian economy will grow to become a 3 trillion dollar economy this year itself."

Government has already moved GST council to lower the GST rate on electric vehicles(EV) from 12% to 5%.

Finance minister said that the fiscal deficit in 2019 is 3.3%, brought down from 3.4%.

All companies having annual turnover of 400 crores, will now be under the bracket of 25% corporate tax rate . This will cover 99.3% of all the companies.

'Gandhi-pedia' too to be developed on the lines of encyclopedia to help promote Gandhian school of thought.

Sector wise:

Employment:

80 Livelihood business incubators and 20 technology business incubators to be set up in 2019-20 under ASPIRE to develop 75,000 skilled entrepreneurs in agro-rural industries.

Increase focus on skill sets required by the youth to apply for job opportunities abroad like language skills and artificial intelligence (AI).

We propose to start a television programme on DD National, exclusively for startups. This programme will be designed and executed by startup's themselves.

Banks:

Government considering to go below 51% to an appropriate level of ownership stake in non-financial public sector undertakings on case by case basis.

Public Sector Banks (PSBs) to be provided Rs 70,000 crore to boost capital and improve credit.

PSBs will use technology, enabling customer of one PSB to access service across all PSBs as well.

For purchase of high-rated pooled assets of financially sound Non Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) amounting to Rs 1 lakh crore during 2019-20, one-time six-month partial credit guarantee to be given to PSBs.

Proposals for strengthening regulatory authority of RBI over NBFCs have been made.

Regulation authority over housing finance sector to be returned from National Housing Bank to RBI.

Railways:

Railway infra would need an investment of 50 lakh crores between 2018 and 2030; PPP to be used to unleash faster development and delivery of passenger freight services.

Railways to be encouraged to invest more in suburban railways through Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV) structures such as Rapid Regional Transport System (RRTS); more Public Private Partner (PPP) initiatives to be encouraged in rail sector.

Massive programme of railway station modernization to be launched in 2019.

Tax:

Direct tax collection increased by 78%; Tax collection rose from Rs 6.38 lakh crore in 2013-14 to Rs 11.37 lakh crore in 2018.

All companies having annual turnover of 400 crores, will now be under the bracket of 25% corporate tax rate . This will cover 99.3% of all the companies.

More than 120 crore Indians now have Aadhar card, therefore for ease of tax payers I propose to make PAN card and Aadhar card interchangeable and allow those who don't have PAN to file returns by simply quoting Aadhar number and use it wherever they require to use PAN.

GST:

Rs 350 crore allocated for 2% interest subvention for all GST-registered MSMEs on fresh or incremental loans.

"We are further simplifying #GST regime". A simplified single monthly return being rolled out; taxpayers with annual turnover less than 5 crore need to file only quarterly returns.

Fully automated GST Refund module shall be implemented; multiple tax ledgers to be replaced by one; invoice details to be captured in a central system.

Electric Vehicles:

Government will provide Rs 1.5 lakh income tax deduction on interest payments on loan taken for purchase of electric vehicles.

FAME II scheme aims to encourage faster adoption of electric vehicles by right incentives and charging infrastructure.

Connectivity:

Comprehensive restructuring of National Highways Programme to be done, to ensure creation of National Highways Grid of desirable capacity. Government envisions using rivers for cargo transportation, which will also decongest roads and railways.

657 km of metro rail network has become operational in the country.

The government has given a massive push to all forms of physical connectivity via PMGSY, Industrial corridors, Dedicated freight corridors, Bharatmala, Sagarmala, Jal Marg vikas and UDAN schemes.

Swachh Bharat Mission:

Proposal to expand Swachh Bharat mission to undertake solid waste management in every village.

India to be open defecation free (ODF) by October 2 2019. To mark this occasion, Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra to be inaugurated at Raj Ghat, on the same day.

Education and Research:

Establish a National Research Foundation to fund, to coordinate and to promote research in the country.

National Research Foundation to be set up to strengthen overall research ecosystem in the country; funds available under all Ministries to be integrated with NRF.

New National Educational Policy to be brought in to transform Indian educational system; major changes in higher as well as school system to be introduced.

Rs 400 crore under head, World Class Institutions in 2019-20, more than three times the revised estimates of previous year. 'Study In India' to be started to bring in foreign students into Indian higher education system.

Naari tu Narayaani:

I draw attention to the women of India, 'Naari tu Narayaani'. This government believes that we can progress, with greater women participation.

To further encourage women entrepreneurship, Women Self-help Groups (SHGs) Interest Subvention Programme to be expanded to all districts in India.

An overdraft of Rs 5,000 will be allowed for every verified woman SHG member having a Jan Dhan account.

One woman in every SHG shall be made eligible for a loan of 1 lakh rupees under MUDRA scheme.

Disinvestment:

Strategic disinvestment of select Central Public Sector Enterprises will continue to be a priority; Strategic disinvestment of Air India will re-initiate; 1 lakh 5000 rupees is disinvestment target for 2019-20.

Rural:

By 2022, every single rural family except those who are unwilling to take the connection, will have an electricity and a clean cooking facility.

In second phase of PMAY-Gramin, 1.95 crore houses to be provided to eligible beneficiaries, during 2019-20 to 2021-22; they will have amenities such as LPG, electricity and toilets.

Pension:

Pension benefit to be extended to around 3 crore retail traders and shopkeepers with an annual turnover less than Rs 1.5 crore under Pradhan Mantri Karam Yogi Man Dhan Scheme.

Space:

To harness India's space ability commercially, a public sector enterprise, New Space India Limited (NSIL) has been incorporated to tap the benefits of Isro.

Social stock exchange:

Electronic fundraising platform, a social stock exchange, to be set up to list social enterprises and voluntary organizations working for social welfare objectives.

NRIs:

Aadhaar card for NRIs with Indian passports to be issued after their arrival in India, without waiting for the mandatory 180 days.

To provide NRIs seamless access to Indian equities, NRI portfolio investment route to be merged with foreign portfolio investment route.

MSME:

Propose easing angel tax for startups

Angel tax: Wont require scrutiny from Income Tax department for startup

2% interest subvention for GST-registered MSME on fresh or incremental loans.

'Stand Up India' Scheme to continue till 2025

Propose to commence television channel for start-ups

To extend pension benefit to retail traders with annual turnover less than Rs 1.5 crore

New payment platform for MSMEs to be created

Tourism:

17 iconic world-class tourist sites to be developed

FDI:

Local sourcing norms will be relaxed for the Single brand retail sector

Govt of open FDI in aviation, insurance, animation AVGC and media

Auto Sector:

FAME II scheme aims to encourage faster adoption of electric vehicles by the right incentives and charging infrastructure

Sports:

To popularise sports at all levels, National Sports Education Board for development of sportspersons to be set up under Khelo India.