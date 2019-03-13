Union Bank Recruitment 2019: Now, apply for 181 posts, check details

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 13: The Union Bank of India has invited applications for 181 posts of special officer (SO). Interested candidates can apply at the official website.

The online application process has started on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 and will conclude on March 29, 2019.

Union Bank SO Recruitment 2019: Important Dates



Opening date of application: March 12, 2019

Closing date of application: March 29, 2019

Union Bank SO recruitment 2019: Vacancies detail

Total - 181

Fire Officer - 1

Economist - 6

Security Officer - 19

Integrated Treasury Officer - 15

Credit Officer - 122

Forex Officer - 18

Union Bank SO recruitment 2019: Eligibility



Candidates can check the detailed educational qualification & age limit for each post from the official notification.

Also Read | Union Bank of India Jobs 2019: 100 Armed Guard recruitment only for Ex-Servicemen

Union Bank SO Recruitment 2019: Selection Process



The selection process may comprise of Online Examination / Group Discussion (if conducted) and/or Personal Interview. The Bank reserves the absolute right to decide as to whether to use all or any of these modes for selection for the notified posts.

Union Bank SO Recruitment 2019: Application Fees



General and OBC: Rs 600/-

SC/ST/PWD candidates: Rs 100/-