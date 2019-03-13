  • search
    Union Bank Recruitment 2019: Now, apply for 181 posts, check details

    New Delhi, Mar 13: The Union Bank of India has invited applications for 181 posts of special officer (SO). Interested candidates can apply at the official website.

    The online application process has started on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 and will conclude on March 29, 2019.

    Union Bank SO Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

    • Opening date of application: March 12, 2019
    • Closing date of application: March 29, 2019

    Union Bank SO recruitment 2019: Vacancies detail

    • Total - 181
    • Fire Officer - 1
    • Economist - 6
    • Security Officer - 19
    • Integrated Treasury Officer - 15
    • Credit Officer - 122
    • Forex Officer - 18

    Union Bank SO recruitment 2019: Eligibility

    Candidates can check the detailed educational qualification & age limit for each post from the official notification.

    Union Bank SO Recruitment 2019: Selection Process

    The selection process may comprise of Online Examination / Group Discussion (if conducted) and/or Personal Interview. The Bank reserves the absolute right to decide as to whether to use all or any of these modes for selection for the notified posts.

    Union Bank SO Recruitment 2019: Application Fees

    • General and OBC: Rs 600/-
    • SC/ST/PWD candidates: Rs 100/-

