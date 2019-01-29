Union Bank of India Jobs 2019: 100 Armed Guard recruitment only for Ex-Servicemen

Mumbai, Jan 29: Union Bank of India, a leading listed Public Sector Bank in its 100th Year of serving the Nation, with Head Office at Mumbai and having Pan India as well as Overseas presence, invites applications from eligible Ex-Servicemen candidates only, for filling up vacancies for the Post of Armed Guard in the Subordinate cadre through direct recruitment.

SELECTION PROCESS:

A. Selection will be through examination (online) strictly on merit and physical fitness test, subject to Reservation policy and guidelines issued by the Government of India in this regard.

B. The Selection Process shall be based on the following criteria; viz., (a) Online test and (b) Physical Fitness Test, aggregating to a Total Score of 100. Online Test shall be made available bilingually i.e. in English and in Hindi.

Important Dates:

Online Submission starts: 23rd January 2019

Online Submission Last Date: 18th February 2019

Date of Online Test: 17th March 2019

Click here for notification

Click here for application