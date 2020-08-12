YouTube
    Union Ayush Minister Shripad Naik tests Covid positive, opts for home isolation

    New Delhi, Aug 12: Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Y Naik has tested positive for Covid-19. He is going into home isolation because he's asymptomatic. Naik i the fifth minister in the Narendra Modi government to have tested for Covid-19.

    Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Y Naik
    "I underwent Covid-19 test today and it has turned out assymptomaically (sic) positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation. Those who have came in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested for themselves and take required precautions," Naik said on Twitter.

    Shripad Naik had claimed that Britain's Prince Charles was also cured of Covid-19 by Ayurveda. However, when Prince Charles rejected this claim, the minister said it was obvious for him to refuse. "I am hundred and one per cent sure that he got cured because of Ayurveda," the minister said.

    With new cases of coronavirus, pandemic threatens New Zealand's fan-filled stadiums

    Naik, who is also MoS Defence, is the latest minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet to test positive for the virus. Amit Shah, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Vishvas Sarang, Dharmendra Pradhan are already hospitalised.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 19:41 [IST]
