Uninstall these 22 popular apps from your phone immediately: Know why

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 9: Google has recently removed at least 22 popular apps from the Play Store that were engaged in click fraud. Of the 22 apps, one of them was a popular app with over a million downloads.

Apart from engaging in click fraud, the apps contained malicious code and were discovered by Sophos. These apps also had the capability to retrieve malicious files from their servers and used up a significantly high amount of data as well as battery power.

Following is the list of applications excluded from the Play Store by Google, we advise you to uninstall them from your smartphone if they were present:

Sparkle FlashLight

Snake Attack

Math Solver

ShapeSorter

Tak A Trip

Magnifeye

Join Up

Zombie Killer

Space Rocket

Neon Pong

Just Flashlight

Table Soccer

Cliff Diver

Box Stack

Jelly Slice

AK Blackjack

Colour Tiles

Animal Match

Roulette Mania

HexaFall

HexaBlocks

PairZap