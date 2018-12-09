For Quick Alerts
Uninstall these 22 popular apps from your phone immediately: Know why
New Delhi, Dec 9: Google has recently removed at least 22 popular apps from the Play Store that were engaged in click fraud. Of the 22 apps, one of them was a popular app with over a million downloads.
Apart from engaging in click fraud, the apps contained malicious code and were discovered by Sophos. These apps also had the capability to retrieve malicious files from their servers and used up a significantly high amount of data as well as battery power.
Following is the list of applications excluded from the Play Store by Google, we advise you to uninstall them from your smartphone if they were present:
- Sparkle FlashLight
- Snake Attack
- Math Solver
- ShapeSorter
- Tak A Trip
- Magnifeye
- Join Up
- Zombie Killer
- Space Rocket
- Neon Pong
- Just Flashlight
- Table Soccer
- Cliff Diver
- Box Stack
- Jelly Slice
- AK Blackjack
- Colour Tiles
- Animal Match
- Roulette Mania
- HexaFall
- HexaBlocks
- PairZap