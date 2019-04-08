Uniform Civil Code to Ram Temple: Key highlights of BJP Manifesto

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 08:The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In the 48-page manifesto, the BJP has laid out its vision in the field of agriculture, education, and robust nationalism for the next five years.

Key highlights of BJP Manifesto

The BJP will not compromise with national security

The BJP will continue to have zero tolerance towards terrorism

The BJP is committed to Uniform Civil Code

The BJP will work towards completely stopping cross-border infiltration

The BJP government will implement Citizenship Amendment Bill, but while assuring any state's cultural and individual identity is not affected.

Will explore all options to resolve the Ram Temple issue amicably

Will double farmers' income by 2022. Will give Rs 6000 yearly income support to all farmers, under Kisan Samman Nidhi

Rate of interest will be made zero per cent for one to five years for Rs 1 lakh credit for farmers on Kisan credit card, on condition of prompt repayment of principal amount

The BJP government will spend Rs 25 lakh crore for development in rural areas

Pension for small and marginal farmers after 60 years of age

Pension for small shopkeepers after age of 60 years

The BJP is committed to the abrogation of Article 370 and annulling of Article 35A of the Constitution of India as the provision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of Jammu and Kashmir

Women's welfare and development to be accorded a high priority.

The BJP is committed to 33% reservation in Parliament and state Assemblies for women through a constitutional amendment