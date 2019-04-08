For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Uniform Civil Code to Ram Temple: Key highlights of BJP Manifesto
India
New Delhi, Apr 08:The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In the 48-page manifesto, the BJP has laid out its vision in the field of agriculture, education, and robust nationalism for the next five years.
Key highlights of BJP Manifesto
- The BJP will not compromise with national security
- The BJP will continue to have zero tolerance towards terrorism
- The BJP is committed to Uniform Civil Code
- The BJP will work towards completely stopping cross-border infiltration
- The BJP government will implement Citizenship Amendment Bill, but while assuring any state's cultural and individual identity is not affected.
- Will explore all options to resolve the Ram Temple issue amicably
- Will double farmers' income by 2022. Will give Rs 6000 yearly income support to all farmers, under Kisan Samman Nidhi
- Rate of interest will be made zero per cent for one to five years for Rs 1 lakh credit for farmers on Kisan credit card, on condition of prompt repayment of principal amount
- The BJP government will spend Rs 25 lakh crore for development in rural areas
- Pension for small and marginal farmers after 60 years of age
- Pension for small shopkeepers after age of 60 years
- The BJP is committed to the abrogation of Article 370 and annulling of Article 35A of the Constitution of India as the provision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of Jammu and Kashmir
- Women's welfare and development to be accorded a high priority.
- The BJP is committed to 33% reservation in Parliament and state Assemblies for women through a constitutional amendment