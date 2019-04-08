  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Uniform Civil Code to Ram Temple: Key highlights of BJP Manifesto

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 08:The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In the 48-page manifesto, the BJP has laid out its vision in the field of agriculture, education, and robust nationalism for the next five years.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Key highlights of BJP Manifesto

    • The BJP will not compromise with national security
    • The BJP will continue to have zero tolerance towards terrorism
    • The BJP is committed to Uniform Civil Code
    • The BJP will work towards completely stopping cross-border infiltration
    • The BJP government will implement Citizenship Amendment Bill, but while assuring any state's cultural and individual identity is not affected.
    • Will explore all options to resolve the Ram Temple issue amicably
    • Will double farmers' income by 2022. Will give Rs 6000 yearly income support to all farmers, under Kisan Samman Nidhi
    • Rate of interest will be made zero per cent for one to five years for Rs 1 lakh credit for farmers on Kisan credit card, on condition of prompt repayment of principal amount
    • The BJP government will spend Rs 25 lakh crore for development in rural areas
    •  Pension for small and marginal farmers after 60 years of age
    • Pension for small shopkeepers after age of 60 years
    • The BJP is committed to the abrogation of Article 370 and annulling of Article 35A of the Constitution of India as the provision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of Jammu and Kashmir
    • Women's welfare and development to be accorded a high priority.
    • The BJP is committed to 33% reservation in Parliament and state Assemblies for women through a constitutional amendment

    More BJP News

    Loksabha Election 2019 Prediction

    Read more about:

    bjp lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue