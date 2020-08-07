YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Air India Express crash
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Unheard of, how can political party enter into agreement with China: CJI on Congress-CPC MoU

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 07: The Supreme Court was surprised after a petition sought a probe by the NIA or CBI into the memorandum of understanding signed between the Congress and the Communist Party of China in 2008.

    Unheard of, how can political party enter into agreement with China: CJI on Congress-CPC MoU
    Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde

    While refusing to pass any order, Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde remarked, ' how can a political party enter into an agreement with China. It is unheard in law, the Bench remarked. The Bench, however, asked the petitioner to approach the High Court for a direction before coming to the Supreme Court.

    Even the SC is surprised by the MoU signed between Congress and China

    Shahshank Shekhar Jha, a Delhi-based advocate and Savio Rodrigues, the editor of Goa based online news portal, Goa Chronicle said in their petition that the MoU raises concerns regarding national security and should be investigated by the NIA under the UAPA or Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

    Representing the petitioners, senior advocate, Mahesh Jethmalani said that there are sinister motives and it should be brought out in public domain. The petitioners alleged that the Congress had signed the MoU when its was leading a coalition government at the Centre.

      Cyclone Nisarga uproots trees, damages cars and buildings in Maharashtra| Oneindia News

      The petitioners have also made both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi parties in the petition. The PIL alleged despite having a hostile relation with China, Respondent No 1 (Congress) had signed an agreement when it was running a coalition government and hidden the facts and details of the agreement from the country. The petitioners firmly believe that the nation's security cannot and should not be compromised by anyone, the petition said.

      The agreement was signed between the Congress party and Communist Party of China in Beijing for exchanging high level information and co-operation.

      More CJI News

      Read more about:

      cji congress memorandum of understanding

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue